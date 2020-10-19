Why Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Show Organisers Are Supporting These Two Contestants?

The biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is turning out to be the worst show amongst the Telugu audience. In the recent episode, Kumar Sai was evicted from the house. We have already told that the show lovers are furious over Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss management for eliminating Kumar Sai for their own benefits. After Kumar Sai's elimination, Akhil and Monal's romance in the house really didn’t go well with the audience.

In the last night's episode, Nagarjuna announced the names of Divi, Abhijeet, Harika, Ariyana and said that they are in safe zone. He told Monal and Kumar Sai to pack their bags and come into the confession room as one among them will face elimination. Later, he declared Kumar Sai has been eliminated from the show. Monal was waiting for Nagarjuna’s call in the confession room. After a while, she came back and joined the housemates. Why they kept Monal in the confession room for a long time is the question? To see the emotion of Akhil! It’s a known fact that Akhil has a special kind of relationship with her. He will get jealous when anyone talks with her and especially Abhijeet because the latter also has a special attraction towards her.

When Monal was packing her bags, Akhil felt very bad and the show makers have highlighted his reactions. When Monal was back from the confession room, she teased him. Akhil told Monal, he knew that she won't be eliminated. The audience were unable to see their romance in the show and they are dropping their opinions on social media saying that it’s the worst show ever in India.

So far, we have witnessed three seasons and there are more than 75 contestants in the house. But, none of them behaved like Monal and Akhil. There’s nothing to say positive about Monal because she can’t speak Telugu but show makers give her more screen space. Show lovers have been literally irritated with her behavior and are eagerly waiting for her elimination. It remains to be seen whether she will get evicted this weekend or not.