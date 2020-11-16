Why Bigg Boss Saving Monal, Akhil: Mehboob Fans Question

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going on in full swing and only a few days left to witness the grand finale of the current season. The show started with 16 contestants and three wild card entries in the house. So far, ten contestants have been evicted from the show right from Surya Kiran to Mehboob. The other two contestants Noel Sean and Gangavva are stepped out of the house due to health issues.

In Bigg Boss Telugu 4 elimination round on Sunday, Mehboob was evicted from the house. The host of the show Nagarjuna announced that Mehboob and Sohel were in the danger zone out of six nominated contestants this week. While Abhijeet, Harika, Ariyana and Monal are survived this week's elimination. Mehboob’s eviction from the show has left fans shocked and they are expressing their disappointment on social media.

Netizens are questioning why they are saving Monal Gajjar, she does nothing in the show except skin show. Why can’t they eliminate Monal instead of Mehboob, he deserves to stay in the house. He is far better than other contestants in the house. Netizens slams on show organizers, since the first week of elimination, makers haven’t calculated the audience votes and they have eliminated strong contestants like-Kumar Sai, Devi Nagavalli and Swathi Deekshith with their own decision. Why can’t they do this time? Twitterati are unhappy with Mehboo’s elimination. The buzz on social media that Nagarjuna and makers are saving Monal and Akhil as they generate the content with their romance and love track. Netizens are trolling Nagarjuna, Akhil and Monal badly on social media.

Akkada emi cheyyani #Lasya #Monal ni unchi #Mehboob ni pampadam is so wrong ..He deserved a few more weeks..This is what makes me hate such management quotas...#biggbosstelugu4 ..#MehboobDilse u really played all tasks dilse...But selfishness will take u only so far. All d best — IamSwarna😎👑 (@WarriorrQueen) November 15, 2020

How is #Mehboob weaker than #akhilsarthak? There is a lot of bitterness in Akhil but Mehboob is only ambitious and is definitely a far better person. #BiggBossTelugu4 @StarMaa — chetana (@simplychetana) November 15, 2020

#Mehboob deserved a place in BB house more than Monal, Sohel and Akhil but apart from his self made mistakes i feel he is getting eliminated for being in the bad company of these guys#BiggBossTelugu4 — No filter (@NoFilterHandle) November 15, 2020