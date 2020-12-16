Why Are Telugu Bigg Boss Losers Geetha Madhuri, Sreemukhi Giving Tips On Winning The Game?

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is in its fourth season and it is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Whereas the primary season was hosted by Jr NTR, Nani took over the season and Nagarjuna stepped as the host for the third season. As you all might aware, only three days are left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Nagarjuna won’t be returning to the sets for the Saturday episode and the audience are feeling a bit low to watch the show and they are switching off the TVs. Bigg Boss seems to have planned a big surprise for the audience and to create a buzz about the grand finale of the show.

They have invited ex-contestants to grace the show. Hari Teja, Geetha Madhuri , Sreemukhi and Ali Reza were seen interacting with the contestants. The ex-contestants from all-season of Bigg Boss Telugu. By end of the episode, they were seen giving tips to the contestants. If you observe closely the ex-contestants none of them are winners, Geetha and Sreemukhi were ended as runner up.

Some of the show buffs were saying on social media the episode would be another level If Kaushal could have come to the show in Ali Reza’s place. Netizens are claiming on social media that Telugu Bigg Boss losers who lost the trophy are giving tips to contestants about winning the game. Bigg Boss makers could have invited at least one Bigg Boss Telugu winner to motivate the contestants with their inspiring speech. What's your take on this? Do let us know in the comments section. We would love to hear from you.