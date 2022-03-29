Why Are Jr NTR Fans Unhappy With Rajamouli's RRR?

The buzz surrounding Ram Charan and Jr NTR's latest offering RRR fever refuses to die down anytime soon. RRR was a visual treat for Charan and Jr NTR fans, who were thrilled about watching the two real lfie buddies together on the silver screen. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli. the film hit theatres amid huge expectations. However, after the RRR release, Jr NTR fans are said to be upset with Rajamouli as he highlighted Ram Charan in RRR.

People who watched RRR say that Rajamouli skteched Alluri Seethrama Raju's character as being more heroic than Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli has showcased Jr NTR as an innocent man. Fans feel that Komaram Bheem role doesn't carry as much weightage as Alluri Seethrama Raju. Jr NTR fans feel that Charan's character in RRR overshadowed Jr NTR.

There was news that Rajamouli failed to use Jr NTR's talent fully in the film. Jr NTR is one of the most versatile actors in Tollywood, but Rajamouli was busy showing the grand sets and visual effects that he forfot to highlight his dearest friend Tarak in RRR, feel fans.

Rajamouli's scripting of Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem character in RRR has hurt Aravind Sametha actor fans deeply.

Back to RRR, the film continues to do business of Rs 500 cr just in three days of its release. The film is heading towards Rs 700 cr club which is expected to happen in a couple of days from now.

