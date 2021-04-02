Is This Why Anjali Said Yes To Vakeel Saab?

After her 2020 film Nishabdham which starred Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in key roles, gorgeous actress Anjali returns to the big screen a movie on women empowerment titled 'Vakeel Saab'. Vakeel Saab has created quite a buzz ever since its inception. The trailer of the film has only increased expectations over movie. The film is slated for release on April 9 and the promotions have begun in full swing.

In an interview with Sakshipost, Anjali shared her experience on being part of Vakeel Saab. She stated, "When I got to know that Pawan Kalyan garu is playing the titular role. Honestly, I jumped at the opportunity as it's everyone dream to work with the big actor. Vakeel Saab is a remake of Hindi movie Pink but the director has taken only the concept from Pink. He has made a few changes to the script to suit the sensibilities of the Telugu audience."

Anjali refused to speak about her character so as to keep the story of the movie under wraps. When she was asked to share one best moment with Pawan Kalyan on the sets, the actress said, "I was nervous in the intial days of the shoots to see Pawan Kalyan garu. Later, he made me comfortable. He is a very humble and down to earth person. Pawan Kalyan garu appreciated me. In fact, he clapped once after my scene. Such applauds coming from a top star is really a great thing. I will always cherish the moment all my life."

Ask her about her choice of roles, and Anjali says, "I always see the weightage of the role before I sign any film." She concluded by saying that she has a few films lined up for release this year.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 9, 2021.