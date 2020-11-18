Whose Relationship Will Nagarjuna Break: Akhil-Monal or Abijeet-Harika

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’ is only a few days away from its grand finale. Show viewers are eagerly waiting to know the winner’s name. The show has begun with 16 contestants and now, only nine contestants are battling it out for the winner title. The nominated contestants for this week's eviction are-Abhijeet, Harika, Lasya, Ariyana, Monal and Sohel. Speculations are doing the rounds that Harika or Monal one among these two will bid goodbye to the show.

People are betting on big time who will get eliminated this weekend. If neither one of them gets evicted then it will be a heartbreak to Abhijeet and Akhil. As you all know, Abhijeet close friend in the house is Harika and they are enthralling the audience with their chemistry. While Akhil and Monal has a special connection with each other. If Harika or Monal gets eliminated, their best friends may not concentrate well on the game. It remains to be seen whose friendship is going to get a break-up this Sunday. Let’s wait and watch what’s in store for us.

Monal ki enduku ela votes padutunnayo telidu kani votes padutunnay. Even akhil kuda ledu nominations lo. Lasya ki fame valla kondaru fans unaru and PR kuda undi. So Ariyana eliminate avtunda ee week???#BiggBoss4Telugu — Urstruly (@Balajitweetss) November 18, 2020

Monal will be Eliminated as they won’t eliminate Lasya and Harika / Ariyana will do better than Monal and right now Monal not needed as it is monotonous with her #BiggBossTelugu4 and Next Week Avinash will be in trouble — Srikanth Divi #BidenHarris2020 (@saitelugumovies) November 18, 2020

Eliminate this monal @Gajjarmonal her flank was most irritating #BiggBossTelugu4 — Chiyan (@Chiyan4u) November 17, 2020