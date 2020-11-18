Whose Relationship Will Nagarjuna Break: Akhil-Monal or Abijeet-Harika

Nov 18, 2020, 18:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’ is only a few days away from its grand finale. Show viewers are eagerly waiting to know the winner’s name. The show has begun with 16 contestants and now, only nine contestants are battling it out for the winner title. The nominated contestants for this week's eviction are-Abhijeet, Harika, Lasya, Ariyana, Monal and Sohel.  Speculations are doing the rounds that Harika or Monal one among these two will bid goodbye to the show.  

People are betting on big time who will get eliminated this weekend. If neither one of them gets evicted then it will be a heartbreak to Abhijeet and Akhil. As you all know, Abhijeet close friend in the house is Harika and they are enthralling the audience with their chemistry. While Akhil and Monal has a special connection with each other. If Harika or Monal gets eliminated, their best friends may not concentrate well on the game. It remains to be seen whose friendship is going to get a break-up this Sunday. Let’s wait and watch what’s in store for us.

Advertisement
Back to Top