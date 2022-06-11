Who Will Win Telugu Indian Idol Season 1?

The most-loved ‘Telugu Indian Idol’ is inching closer to its finale.

The popular reality TV series debut OTT season is expected to ensure a grand gala finale and take the excitement to a notch higher with guests and entertainment.

On the Telugu Indian Idol show, five participants reached the finale. A 15-week journey is going to be concluded this week in a glitzy affair. The participants, who are battling for the crown title are Vagdevi, Vaishnavi, Pranati, Sreenivas and Jayanth.

Two names Sreenivas and Pranati are making rounds as winners and many speculate that one of these participants will win the title. Meanwhile, Tollywood’s superstar Balakrishna graced the show as a chief guest for the semi-finale episode. The Legend actor amped up the entertainment quotient of the episode with his presence on the show. The episode is ready to stream from tomorrow only on Aha.

Telugu Indian Idol is hosted by Singer Sreerama Chandra, who is also a former winner of Indian Idol season 5. The show was judged by Thaman S, Nitya Menen, and Karthik.

