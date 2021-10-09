Who Will RK Roja Vote For in MAA Elections?

YSRCP Nagari MLA RK Roja is keen on voting in the Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) elections which is all set to take place on October 10 at the Jubilee Public School in Hyderabad.

The actress turned politician met the press in Nindra Mandal on Friday and stated that she wouldn't want to let go of a chance to exercise her franchise in the upcoming MAA elections.

You already know that Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj are contesting for the post of MAA presisent. So, who's her choice of candidate in MAA elections?

RK Roja stated that she has seen the manifestos released by the panel and she would vote for the candidate who would work for the best interests of movie artistes. However, she refrained from naming her favourite contender in the MAA elections 2021.

RK Roja also did not want to comment on the issue of 'non-local' candidate which has become a hot topic of discussion in filmnagar circles.