As one of the top stars of Tollywood, Akkineni Nagarjuna has his own fan base across the globe thanks to his acting chops. According to the latest reports, Nagarjuna has been shuffling between the regular shoot of his upcoming ‘Wild Dog’ and the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ which he is hosting on weekends.

The makers of ‘Wild Dog’ are planning for a schedule in Thailand for 20 days. If Nagarjuna goes ahead with this outdoor shoot, that would obviously mean he would not be able to host the Bigg Boss weekend show.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has been getting very good response from the audiences and more encouragingly for the organizers, the reality show is also said to be topping the TRP charts even during weekdays when popular serials rule the roost. This apart, the organizers are already braving the impact of IPL2020 season which is going on in UAE. The think-tank of the reality show is of the opinion that a change in host at this critical juncture would be very risky. It is not willing to replace Nagarjuna with anyone during this crucial time.

According to sources, to find a solution for this, the Bigg Boss organisers are toying with the idea of using a specially chartered flight for the weekend to bring King Nag from Thailand and ensure his uninterrupted presence in the show. But here is the trickiest part of this entire idea. It is not yet decided who is going to bear Nagarjuna's travel expenses. At this moment, it is really tough for Bigg Boss organisers and Wild Dog producers to splurge on Nagarjuna’s chartered flight in view of the crippling financial conditions in all sectors due to Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown. Right now, both the sides are scratching their heads as Nagarjuna’s dates are posing a huge problem for them.

Perhaps, no one would like to fathom the thought of seeing Bigg Boss Telugu weekend shows without Nagarjuna being at the helm of affairs. Since the reality show began its airtime on StarMaa, Nagarjuna has settled down in his role as the host nicely. He was able to strike an instant chord, not only with the contestants in the house but even with the millions of audiences world over. He certainly mastered this art of hosting the show, capitalizing on his experience from last year. How this impasse is going to be cracked? Will Nagarjuna really be able to do justice to both his film shoot and Bigg Boss? How to handle all his travel expenses if he needs to shuttle between Bangkok and Hyderabad for a few weeks? These are the questions that beg for answers. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.