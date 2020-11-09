Who Will Be Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Host If Nagarjuna Goes Into Self Isolation

Akkineni Nagarjuna is a special attraction to Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Many of the audience are watching the show for his charming and killer looks. Looks like Nagarjuna may skip the Diwali episode. Yes, what you read is right! Last week, Nagarjuna and Megastar Chiranjeevi have met Telangana Chief Minister KCT to handover the cheque as a donation to CM Relief Fund in the wake of floods in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi's pictures with KCR went viral on all social media platforms.

As you all might aware, Chiranjeevi has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is believed to be under home isolation. As per the medical rule, Nagarjuna also should go for a COVID test as he had met Chiranjeevi in last week. That’s not all, Nagarjuna also should go for self-isolation for a few days until he doesn’t develop any symptoms. Probably, Nagarjuna's self-isolation could at least take for one week. Speculations are doing the rounds that If Nagarjuna goes self-isolation who will host Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Diwali episode. It is being said Actor Vijay Deverakonda is likely to grace the Diwali episode. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. Before raising our hopes to see Deverakonda will wait for some good news from Nagarjuna’s end. We are eagerly waiting for Nagarjuna to tell that he hasn’t contracted to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Our Sakshi Post Wishes a speedy recovery to Chiranjeevi.