Who Is Shruti Haasan's Mystery Man: Can You Guess?

Sizzling actress Shruti Haasan could be the lucky star in the entertainment industry. She turned a year older today and will be celebrating her birthday with family members. Every year, most of the people would be just thinking that today is Shruti Haasan but this birthday will be always special. The entire nation is talking about her. Do you know why? She has been roped to play the female lead in Prabhas' upcoming film 'Salaar'. Everyone wants to work with Prabhas and Shruti has got a chance way Salaar to fulfil her dream.

According to latest reports, Shruti Haasan seems to be dating a top businessman. Recently, she was spotted in Mumbai as she was on the way to a lunch date with him or mystery man. She is seen posing for the shutterbugs and a mystery man is seen covering his face with a mask. Shruti Haasan has found love again. Yes, she is in a relationship.

In one of her Instagram interaction, Shruti Haasan die-hard asked 'Is she in love'?. Shruti Haasan replied her answer as 'Yes'. She broke his fan heart by revealing the fact about her relationship. Shruti called off her long term relationship with musician Michael Corsale in 2019.

Currently, she is basking in the success of her latest offering 'KRACK' which is having a dream run at the box office. The film will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 5, 2021. Keep watching this space for more updates.