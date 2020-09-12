Who Looks Better Opposite Prabhas - Deepika Padukone Or Anushka Sharma?
Prabhas stole a million hearts with his acting chops and charming looks in the Baahubali franchise. It has been more than three years but still, the Baahubali fever is refusing to die amongst the audience especially with Prabhas' fans. After a massive victory of Baahubali-The Conclusion, his fans are eagerly waiting for their demi-god in Bollywood movies. Prabhas’ acting skills are never in question. His last release ‘Saaho’ was shot in Hindi but ended as a huge disaster at the box office.
Few days ago, Prabhas announced his new film with Bollywood director Om Raut. The yet to launch film is likely to have Anushka Sharma as the leading lady in the film. Anushka Sharma has earned a name for herself with her hard work, without any godfather. She created a special place in everyone’s heart.
On the other hand, Prabhas signed another project with Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the female lead. It marks her debut in Tollywood. Expectations are riding high over this film. It is expected to go on floors sometime in 2021. Deepika Padukone sharing screen space with Prabhas will surely be an explosive combination at the box office.
Now, the latest question doing the rounds is that who looks better Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma opposite to Prabhas. If you have any thoughts please share with us on the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.
On the career front, Prabhas will next be seen in 'Radhe Shyam' which is set to arrive in theatres in 2021. Directed by Radha Krishna, the film also features Pooja Hegde in lead role.
