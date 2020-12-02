Who Is Going To Get Evicted In Semi-Finals Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is the most popular and searchable content on the internet. The current season seems to have gained much popularity in Telugu states. The show is going great as usual and Nagarjuna has already established a good connection with all the housemates. It could be hard for Nagarjuna to eliminate any contestant because he considers them as his family members. What’s the most searched on the internet regarding Bigg Boss? People will love to search who is going to get evicted every week.

So here you go Bigg Boss Telugu 4 eliminated contestants for this week or Sunday. The nominated contestants' names for this week are Abhijeet, Harika, Akhil, Avinash and Monal. If you ask any show lover, who is the weak contestant among the nominated contestant. Most of them will usually say it’s Avinash and Monal.

There are most chances for Avinash to leave the house as he is on the bottom list in unofficial polls. On the other hand, Monal is in the third position and she bagged better votes than Akhil and Avinash. Many of the audience are sharing their opinion to eliminate Monal and Avinash this weekend. Some of them are pleasing Bigg Boss to eliminate Monal and to save Avinash as he is the most deserving contestant than her. Can’t wait to watch who is going to get evicted in the semi-finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Ee week #monal eliminate avvakapothe next season's nundi BB telugu chudadam maneyadam better ee set of audiance tho chudadam kanna inni weeks survive avadame mana karma anukunte now #Harika #avinash kante kuda unofcl lo ekuva votes vastny seriously #BiggBossTelugu4 — My own way💥💥 (@Myownwa35244186) December 1, 2020

Basically HMs decided and feel #monal and #avinash as the weakest of this top 7. Ee iddaru kakunda evaru eliminate avaru ani..

So I feel enduku vere valatho godava...elago poyedi veele ga..pampedam annatu chesaru eroju.#BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/3XqXGfm36d — KS (@KingK37747213) November 30, 2020