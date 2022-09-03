Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after Indian actors, with a massive fan following across the globe. Samantha used to make the news with airport looks or share her wherabouts on her social media pages. But of late, the Family Man actress seems to be staying away from social media. Samantha fans are worried about her vanishing act.

Is everything all right with Samantha? Why isn't she not making any public appearances in recent times has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Samantha was last seen in KRK (Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal). Samantha worked with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in KRK. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivan, did decent business at the box office. On the other hand, Samantha has a slew of films in her kitty including Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, Kushi, among others.

Samantha is also busy with a couple of films in Bollywood. Let's wait and see when she is going to make a public appearance. Can't wait to see her back, yeah?