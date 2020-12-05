Where Is Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Weekend Promo? Netizens Ask Organisers

Akkineni Nagarjuna is the reason why millions of people watch Bigg Boss. He has completed two years as a hot and he is the favorite host to many of the show lovers. He clearly knows how to engage the audience and the contestant. The way he presents the show doesn’t seem like he is hosting a show, he talks so freely and comfortable. He sounds like a guy next door. He can speak a lot through his eyes and everyone listens quietly. It’s time for another eviction, Nagarjuna is all set to return to his duties to grill the contestants. Every day, show organizers will release promo by mid afternoon but they haven’t released any promo yet. Show buffs are asking makers where’s the promo. Some of them are making funny memes and expressing their thoughts how desperately they are waiting for the promo of tonight’s episode.

Promo released on TV but why not on twitter 😂😂#BiggBossTelugu4 — Hari Krishna (@D_Hari_Krishna) December 5, 2020

Promo Ekkada Mawaa? @StarMaa

Last week promo effect Ankunta inka promo release cheyaledhu 😂🤣🤣#BiggBossTelugu4 — For Abijeet ✊🏻 (@forabijeet) December 5, 2020