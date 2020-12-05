Where Is Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Weekend Promo? Netizens Ask Organisers
Akkineni Nagarjuna is the reason why millions of people watch Bigg Boss. He has completed two years as a hot and he is the favorite host to many of the show lovers. He clearly knows how to engage the audience and the contestant. The way he presents the show doesn’t seem like he is hosting a show, he talks so freely and comfortable. He sounds like a guy next door. He can speak a lot through his eyes and everyone listens quietly. It’s time for another eviction, Nagarjuna is all set to return to his duties to grill the contestants. Every day, show organizers will release promo by mid afternoon but they haven’t released any promo yet. Show buffs are asking makers where’s the promo. Some of them are making funny memes and expressing their thoughts how desperately they are waiting for the promo of tonight’s episode.
#BiggBossTelugu4 Today Promo Loading....
— Anand Tarak (@AnandOfficiall) December 5, 2020
@StarMaa Promo ?? #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/iEtGeSzuh1
— BB4 Telugu UNSEEN (@BiggBoss4Unseen) December 5, 2020
Promo rlse chey ra @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/WOytryGt9S
— Pathu S (@PathuS000) December 5, 2020
#BiggBossTelugu4 promo 🙄🙄🙄
— Arulregins (@arulregins) December 5, 2020
Promo released on TV but why not on twitter 😂😂#BiggBossTelugu4
— Hari Krishna (@D_Hari_Krishna) December 5, 2020
Promo Ekkada Mawaa? @StarMaa
Last week promo effect Ankunta inka promo release cheyaledhu 😂🤣🤣#BiggBossTelugu4
— For Abijeet ✊🏻 (@forabijeet) December 5, 2020
Promo ekkada 4PM ki annaru😥#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/iBLCKm0yXy
— Lucky🤩 (@prasanna_lp6) December 5, 2020
#BiggBossTelugu4
Promo at 4:30😁
Abhi,Akhil,harika safe👍
Source:- bb4_Telugu_updates via insta
— PRaVeen (@PraveenVD_RM) December 5, 2020
@StarMaa episode telecast ayyaka promo istara?#BiggBossTelugu4
— ꜱʀᴜᴛʜɪ ♡ • (@majesticsmiles_) December 5, 2020
@StarMaa where is promo 🙄
Waiting bro🙄#BiggBossTelugu4 #abijeet pic.twitter.com/TiYPKfh1gi
— Happy Soul (@HappySoul__00) December 5, 2020
@StarMaa where is promo man?
ivvala episode undha.. leka diwala teesi dukanam mosesaara? 😅#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/EfYVZSSUGi
— Chitti (@iChittiRobot) December 5, 2020