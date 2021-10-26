Where Are Vijay Deverakonda's Ex-girlfriends Now?

Vijay Deverakonda: Vijay Deverakonda is one of the country's biggest heartthrobs. Vijay, who is currently single, first entered the film industry in 2011 but did not make his lead debut until 2016. With his raucous persona, the actor has won over the public in a short amount of time. Deverakonda's female fan base rose with films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Ye Mantram Vesave, Dear Comrade, and others. And now we've discovered some information regarding his dating life. And the one who spilt the beans on NOTA star is Anand, Vijay's brother, who is also an actor. Siblings, after all, do that, don't they?

Vijay Deverakonda is now producing Anand's Pushpaka Vimanam for the unaware. Anand went candid during one of the promotional interviews for the film, revealing that Vijay was always popular with the women. He stated, "Vijay had 30-40 girlfriends before he ventured into films." Whoa! Isn't he always a charmer? However, Vijay went on to say that he feels uncomfortable in partnerships. Whereas, Anand said that he tends to be more dependable in a relationship. They also went on a trip down memory lane, with Vijay revealing that he used to get into gang fights in college.

The two brothers also discussed who was the most studious of the two, and you probably guessed who it was by now. It had to be Anand. "In the house, Anand was always pampered. He was a bright student. He used to score a hundred percent in every subject. I used to score around 85%," the Mahanati actor added.

In the meantime, Anand's film Pushpaka Vimanam will be released on November 12th. Vijay, on the other hand, is now working on Liger. He is slated to go to the United States to film with Mike Tyson, who will be making his Hindi film debut in Puri Jagannadh's film. Ananya Panday is also featured in the film.

Vijay, however, did not share the identities of his ex-girlfriends, but we're curious as to where they are now that he's a hero.