Where Is Appu From Happy Days

Is there any need to tell about Appu of Happy Days? Obviously, a big No. Sekhar Kammula's Happy Days turned out as superhit. The film written, directed and bankrolled by Sekhar Kammula won the hearts of many folks. The movie features Varun Sandesh, Rahul, Nikhil Siddharth, Vamsee Krishna, Tamannaah, Sonia Deepti, Gayatri Rao, and Monali Chowdhary in the lead roles. The story of the film is all about college life and experiences of eight friends. A few who acted in the film became big stars whereas few others are busy with their other works.

Coming to Gayatri Rao, she acted in few films after Happy Days. A few days ago, she got married and is staying away from movies. Recently, in an interview, Gayatri said that she is ready to act in movies, if she gets an opportunity. She said that she is enjoying her family life.