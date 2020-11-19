Where Is Abhijeet Taking Harika On Their First Date After Bigg Boss 4?

The world’s biggest reality show is Bigg Boss and it is one of the most-watched television show in India. Currently, the Telugu Bigg Boss is in the fourth season which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show is ruling the TRP charts ever since Anchor Suma made as a guest entry and Akhil went into a secret room.

Now and then, makers are planning something or other to cheer up the audience. Last night, few contestants' mothers’s made gestures to the show and they all spread the love to them. That’s not all, their gesture made foes into friends and all of them have sorted their difference with each other. People are going gaga over last night's episode and termed as the best episode so far of this season.

The two contestants who are always grabbing the attention for a long time, are none other than Harika-Abhijeet. They look so adorable in the show, many of them have become their fans for their friendship. Harika’s mother is seen saying thanks to Abhijeet for protecting and taking care of her daughter. Akhil’s mother also heaped praises on Harika by saying that I wish I could have a daughter like you. She also gave compliments to their friendship.

Abhijeet and Harika are keeping on trending on social media for their cute friendship in the house. Many of them are admiring for their friendship. Some of the netizens even said that they look so cute but they are not in a relationship, they expressed their displeasure over their friendship and they want to see them as a couple.

All of their prayers might soon be answered after the show. Yes, what you read is right. Abhijeet is seen asking Harika’s mother that Can I take your daughter to one special place. Harika’s mother said ‘Yes’ to his request. Looks like Abhijeet and Harika will soon be going for dating after the show. It remains to be seen which place Abhijeet is going to take her. We are pretty sure, it could be Abhijeet’s special place. Let’s wait and watch.