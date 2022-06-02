When is Sarkaru Vaari Paata Streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

Starting 2nd June, viewers can get early access to the movie, before digital subscription, with newly launched ‘Movie Rentals’ on Prime Video

MUMBAI, India— 2 June, 2022— After releasing popular films like K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Runway 34 through early access rentals on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service today announced the release of another blockbuster movie – superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Viewers can get early access to the blockbuster movie, before digital subscription, with Movie Rentals on Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub. Starting today, movie lovers – both Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members, can rent the movie in UHD quality for INR 199 on Prime Video and experience this movie from the comfort of their homes.

In addition to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, viewers can also rent the latest Indian and international movies, as well as a rich catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises) from around the world, including Spider-ManTM: No Way Home, The Batman, Top Gun, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankarunder, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu-language action comedy film that revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter's father, an MP and industrialist. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in supporting roles. Released in May 2022, the film set the box office ablaze and was appreciated for its performances and entertainment value.

Commenting on the film’s digital release through Early Access Rentals on Prime Video, Mahesh Babu said, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice.”

Adding further, Keerthy Suresh said, “Streaming services have played a huge role in taking local stories far and wide, and I have been lucky to have had experienced the power of video streaming with my past few movies. I am certain that the digital release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video will give viewers across the country, who may have missed watching the movie in theatres, a chance to engage with a story that is local, relatable and highly entertaining.”

The launch of Movie Rentals on Prime Video is an extension of its entertainment marketplace offering, and provides customers across India an at-home, theatre-like early access to films. Movie lovers across the country, can gain early access to the latest Indian and international hit movies for rentals, before digital subscription. In addition, Movie Rentals on Prime Video feature titles beyond the ones available with Prime subscription, thereby, increasing selection and choice for customers.

Consumers will be able to rent Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Prime Video at INR 199 only. The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smart phones, smart TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.

