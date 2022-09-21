When Are Bimbisara and Karthikeya 2 Releasing on OTT Platform?

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Nikhil Siddhartha are relaxed. They are now basking in the success of their recent release. Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 and Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara which hit theatres last month fetched huge returns at the box office. The two films were blockbusters at the box office. Karthikeya 2 continues to reap box office benefits. Karthikeya 2 and Bimbisara makers made huge profits from the film. Bimbisara completed its theatrical run a while ago.

Movie buffs who have watched the films in theatres are now wanting to know the digital release date of Karthikeya 2 and Bimbisara. But, there is no official confirmation about digital premieres yet. If you are waiting to watch Bimbisara in the confines of your home, here is the official digital premiere date of Bimbisara. The film's digital rights were acquired by Zee5. The film is all set to premiere on Zee5 from 23rd of this month.

Talking about Karthikeya 2, the film is set to release in Kerala this friday i.e on September 23, 2022. Karthikeya 2 is still performing well at the box office. Karthikeya 2 digital release is expected to happen October 5, 2022. The makers are planning to release the movie for Dasara, as per buzz. Karthikeya 2 OTT release is expected to premiere on October 5, 2022, on Sonyliv. Bimbisara was directed by Vashist. Kalyan Ram, Catherine Thresa, Samkyutha Menon, and a few others are seen in prominent roles. Karthikeya 2 features Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady opposite Nikhil in film.

Also Read: BBT6: Inaya Dominating Housemates, Say Netizens

