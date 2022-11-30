What's The Yashoda Eva Controversy All About?

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Yashoda' which hit the screens on November 11.

In the movie, Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrolls in 'Eva', a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges.

As per reports, the film courted controversy for naming the hospital in the film 'Eva'. A real facility named EVA IVF Hospital took legal action against the makers alleging that the film maligns their reputation.

Reacting to the same at a press conference, 'Yashoda' producer Sivalenka Krishna asserted that they will blur out all the logos featured in the film and mute its mentions as well.

He was quoted by Pinkvilla stating, "They have cleared all the legal issues and the makers will blur all the EVA’s logos in ‘Yashoda’ in over 80+ places in the film and he adds, we didn’t know that there existed an IVF (In vitro fertilization) center with the above brand name, it's purely coincidental and we didn’t make the film to demean or harm anyone in particular or any hospital to that matter. Since it was brought to our notice we are considering blurring all its logos and muting all its dialogues or sounds in the film."

"We requested a week's time to do the above in theatres to which the hospital management and court have agreed keeping all the technical issues in mind. So, the digital/OTT version of the film will not have any of the above logos/ brand names shown/spelled in the film. The film is in its 3rd week running successfully in theatres now and we’ll announce when the film will come on OTT next month, we want to thank the EVA hospital group for their peaceful cooperation," he added.

Apart from Samantha, popular actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and others play crucial roles. Directed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

Courtesy: FPJ