What Works For Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

The most awaited movie, Radhe Shyam was released in the theatres on March 11th, 2021. Finally, the wait is over... Pooja Hegde and Prabhas acted in the lead roles. Radha Krishna Kumar directed the movie and was financed by UV Creations and T-Series. Set in Europe of the 1970s, the film tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

The movie lovers are singing praises for the director. See how netizens are reacting to the movie.

#RadheShyam is fairy tale love story with cute moments suspence element. #Prabhas stupendous screen presence, astonishing visuals & breathtaking climax gives a wonderful theater experience. Thanks to fantastic BGM & melodious songs@hegdepooja looks so cute pic.twitter.com/qgoRFMDBdw — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) March 11, 2022

first half: A beautiful rainbow with stunning #Prabhas never before he is the everything of the movie songs are good. @MusicThaman u nailed the show man BGM is peaks.

OVERALL A VISUAL WONDER WITH INTRESTING STORY JUST STARTED NOW. @UV_Creations @director_radhaa #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/3SuxJr8Nfr — Praveen Chowdary Kasindala (@PKasindala) March 10, 2022

Never Seen A Such A Iconic Movie Like #RadheShyam ♥️ 1st Half 🔥🔥🔥

2nd Half 👌🏼@director_radhaa You Present World Most Iconic Love Story Film ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟 Sure BLOCKBUSTER ♥️ pic.twitter.com/e5pR9eGWfK — AYAAN🦁 (@BB_13AYAAN) March 11, 2022

