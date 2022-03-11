What Works For Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

Mar 11, 2022, 10:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

The most awaited movie, Radhe Shyam was released in the theatres on March 11th, 2021. Finally, the wait is over... Pooja Hegde and Prabhas acted in the lead roles. Radha Krishna Kumar directed the movie and was financed by UV Creations and T-Series. Set in Europe of the 1970s, the film tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

The movie lovers are singing praises for the director. See how netizens are reacting to the movie.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam Review, Rating: Prabhas Puts His Heart and Soul Into The Movie


Read More:

Tags: 
Radhe Shyam
movie review
Advertisement
Back to Top