What Went Wrong Between Vijay Deverakonda and Anasuya Bharadwaj?

Like every actor, Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda struggled a lot during the initial stages of his career. Vijay Deverakonda is being hailed as a superstar in Tollywood now.

He climbed the ladder to stardom with sheer hard work, passion and dedication. Not to mention, Vijay Deverakonda is a self-made actor in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's latest release Liger has failed to live up to audience' expectations. However, the film is doing well up North as the audience seem to have connected to the dialogues and songs. Unfortunately, Liger has failed to impress the Telugu audience for more reasons than one. Forget about Liger review or collections, Vijay Deverakonda has become one of the most talked about people on social media, thanks to a tweet posted by Tollywood actress Anasuya Bharadwaj. If you are wondering about what happened between them. Then, here's the inside story...

After the release of Arjun Reddy, Anansuya asked for a ban on the film because of the cuss words and vulgarity in the film. The cold war begun after Anasuya objected to the unnecessary use of the word "Madhar***d) (MC) at a Allu Arjun event. The actress even debated on TV to share her opinion. But the Liger actor has remained mum till now.

Now, 5 years later, on the day of Liger release, it emerged that the movie had bombed at the box office. Anasuya put out a tweet saying one has to pay a heavy price for abusing a mother and that Karma comes back to haunt you.

The tweet led to a lot of discussions and debates, even trigger a virtual war between fans of the two actors. Vijay fans alleged that the tweet was a jibe at the Liger actor, which was uncalled for at this point. Vijay fans trolled her and even started trending the hashtag #Aunty.

Sharply reacting to the trolls, Anasuya hit out at the media saying she would take legal action against news channels, YouTube channels and other media which make news in her name.

It now remains to be seen if this war will fizzle out or not.