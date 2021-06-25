What Was Vijayashanthi's First Remuneration?

Vijayashanthi is one of the most popular stars in the south Indian film industry. She created her mark in the world of Telugu cinema. She stepped into the film industry in 1980. In a film career spanning 40 years, she has acted in 187 feature films.

Vijayashanthi acted in a variety of roles in different languages mostly in Telugu in addition to Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam films. She won various awards for her performance. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her work as a "super cop" in Kartavyam (1990).

Vijayashanthi won her first state Nandi Award and Filmfare Award for her role in Pratighatana (1985). She won four Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for Best Actress, seven Filmfare Awards South together with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003, and the Kalaimamani Award from Tamil Nadu Government.

The lady legend took break for a couple of years and later started her second innings with the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. After 14 years of gap, Vijayashanthi made her comeback with Anil Ravipudi's film. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles and Vijayashanthi played a key role in the flick. The movie turned out as the blockbuster.

Now, one of the most interesting news is that Vijayashanthi received a paycheck of Rs 5,000 in 1980 for her first film. Another news is that she was paid Rs. 1 crore for the movie, Karthavyam. She was the first heroine in India to receive such a huge remuneration.