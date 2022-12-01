What Questions Did ED Ask Vijay Deverakonda?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigation relating to sourcing of funds for his recent film 'Liger', wherein he was grilled for straight 12 hours.The actor appeared before ED officials at the agency's regional office in Hyderabad on Wednesday at around 8:30 am and was seen leaving the office at 8:30 pm.

'Did my duty': Vijay Deverakonda

Post the interrogation, Vijay told Hindustan Times that he only did his duty when he was called by the ED. "With great popularity comes challenges and there's nothing you can do about it. But I see this as an experience," he said. According to a report in NDTV, Vijay also mentioned that with popularity, there are also a few troubles and side effects, and that he is happy to do his duty. He added that the agency has not called him again as of now.

As per reports, Vijay was questioned about sources of funding for 'Liger', his remuneration and payments made to other actors, including American boxer Mike Tyson. The film is touted to have been produced on a budget of Rs 125 crore.

The ED officials had grilled film director Puri Jagannadh and actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur on November 17.What is the Liger funding row?

The ED took up the investigation after Congress leader Bakka Judson lodged a complaint about the investment into the movie through dubious routes.

Bakka Judson had complained that even politicians had invested money in 'Liger'. He claimed that the investors found it the easiest way of turning their black money into white.

Liger's box office failure

Meanwhile, 'Liger' marked Vijay's debut in Bollywood and it also featured Ananya Panday. The film tanked miserably at the box office post which Vijay went MIA for almost a month.

The makers had later stated that the film might have failed to connect with the audience and that they will make sure to learn from their mistakes and cater what the viewers demand.

