What Made Telugu Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj Break Down On Stage?

Is there any need to tell about Anasuya Bharadwaj? Obviously, a big No. She is one of the most talented anchors and has proved herself as an actor as well. She scored good marks as an actor in the Telugu Film Industry. She enjoys an incredible fan following and needless to tell about how young guys go gaga over the star. She created her unique mark and loves to experiment with her roles.

Anasuya Bharadwaj stepped into film industry with the movie, 'Naga' and later acted in a few supporting characters. In the beginning of her career, she didn't grab the attention, but later on with Jabardasth, a comedy show that airs on ETV has made her more popular. Before stepping into Jabardasth, she acted as a presenter for a news channel.

Anasuya acted in various films like Kshanam, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Rangasthalam, Yatra, Kathanam, etc. She scored good marks as 'Rangamattha' in Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.

Now, the news is that Anasuya became emotional in the program, 'Atho Athamma Kuthuro' that telecasted on ETV on the occasion of Sankranti. Anasuya, Roja, Reshmi and many other Jabardast comedians participated in the show.

Singer Madhu Priya crooned a special song on ending of a pregnancy (Foeticide). On this note, Anasuya became emotional on the stage.

On the professional front, Anasuya is quite busy with a couple of projects like Acharya, Pushpa and Ranga Marthanda. On the other hand, she will be seen in a key role in Vijay Sethupathi's film.