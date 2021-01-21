Who Made Ravi Teja Say Yes To Kissing Scene?

Actor Ravi Teja could be in happy space as his latest outing 'KRACK' is doing fantastic business at the box office. Ravi Teja's KRACK not only brought the audience back to the theatres but also given some inspiration for the filmmakers to release their films even it is 50 per cent. Ravi Teja's KRACK has once proved that content is the real king at the box office.

On the other hand, Ravi Teja has resumed the shoot of his forthcoming flick 'Khiladi' which is progressing at a brisk pace. Ravi Teja seems to be planning to treat his fans on the occasion of Republic Day by unleashing teaser or poster from the film. If sources are to be believed, the makers of the movie are believed to have asked Ravi Teja to do one lip-lock scene. Ravi Teja refused to go ahead with a lip lock scene Meenakshi Chaudhary. Later, Director Ramesh has convinced him to do and Ravi Teja couldn't say 'No' to him. Ravi Teja has agreed to do the scene by respecting the director.

Ravi Teja will be seen in dual roles in the film. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Koneru.