What If Nandamuri Balakrishna Hosted Bigg Boss Telugu?

Balakrishna is one of the most senior actors in the Telugu Film Industry. Balakrishna has been in the acting profession for a long time now.

Recently, Nandamuri Balakrishna donned the hat of a host for a celebrity talk show titled Unstoppable with NBK for the OTT platform, Aha. The first season of Unstoppable was a smash hit, thanks to Balakrishna's hosting skills.

The show organizers are returning with an all new season. The makers have announced the official premiere date of Unstoppable with NBK season 2. Balakrishna's Unstoppable season 2 will begin from October 14, 2022.

The promo of the first episode of Unstoppable season 2 is out, Balakrishna looks his usual self in the promo. After Balayya proved he could be a good host with the aha show, people are wondering what if Balakrishna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu.

We think that Balakrishna would have fit the bill perfectly. He not only has a great sense of humour being a host, but can also put people in their place with his firmness.

What's your take on Balakrishna hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.