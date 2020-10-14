Rana Daggubati announced Hiranyakasyapa, a contemporary retelling of mythological story of Prahlada. Gunasekhar prepared the screenplay and is announced as the director of the film. For two years, Suresh Babu overlooked the pre-production works as well.

Suddenly, Gunasekhar announced Shakuntalam and the movie lovers are wondering how come the director decided to start this movie when he dedicated years for Rana's film.

The director explained that he has to wait for at least 6 to 8 months to take Hiranyakasyapa to sets as it requires huge number of stunt artists and background artists, juniors to start the shoot.

He also said that as the film is set on large canvas in a huge scale, he thought it shouldn't be rushed into. So, he decided to start Shakuntalam, retelling of the epic story from Adi Parva, Mahabharatam.

He is looking for an actress who is full of grace and heavenly beautiful to play the role of Shakuntala. Gunaa Team Works will produce and execute the film with as less number of crew, cast they can recruit. Soon, the director will announce the other details regarding the movie production and probable release date plans.