What Happened to Allu Arjun-Prashanth Neel Collaboration?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the established actors in Tollywood. Any filmmaker dreams of working with him. A few months ago, Sandalwood director Prashanth Neel who is riding high on the success of his recent outing KGF 2, was spotted at the Geetha Arts office.

Prashanth Neel met Allu Arjun for script narration at Geetha Arts. However, after the meeting, neither the director or the actor hinted at any collaboration. However, Prashanth Neel has confirmed his upcoming films with Jr NTR and Prabhas.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for either Bunny or Prashanth Neel to confirm about their collab. However, Allu Arjun is tight-lipped about it. Rumors are doing the rounds that Allu Arjun wasn't impressed with Prashanth Neel's story and put the project on hold.

Allu Arjun loved Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 as he shared his review of the film on social media. Perhaps, Allu Arjun wants Prashanth Neel to prepare a script whcih shows him in a different avatar. Let's see what kind of movie will the two work in.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa The Rise. The film turned out to be a decent commercial hit at the box office. Allu Arjun will soon begin the shoot of Pushpa 2. The film will be directed by Sukumar and star Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil and Fahadh Faasil among others.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Hikes Remuneration For Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana

