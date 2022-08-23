What Did Amit Shah and Jr NTR Discuss Behind Closed Doors?

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met top Tollywood actor Jr NTR in Hyderabad. After their meeting, Amit Shah shared a bunch of pictures with the public via Twitter. Sharing the pictures, Amit Shah captioned it, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad." He also penned a note in Telugu and tagged the actor. Resharing the post on his Twitter account, Jr NTR wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words."

Amit Shah meeting Jr NTR has become the hottest topic on social media. Netizens are wondering why did Amit Shah met Jr NTR. What conversation did they have for 20 mins behind closed doors. Speculations are doing the rounds that Amit Shah met Jr NTR to discuss about the actor's political entry although it was being said that he called him to express his appreciation for his outstanding performance in RRR. We don't know the real reason behind their meeting. However, speculations are doing the rounds that Director Rajamouli and Ram Charan who are also part of the blockbuster of RRR too were invited by Amit Shah.

Ram Charan couldn't make it as he was in Goa and is occupied with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations. Rajamouli is said to have dropped the idea of meeting Amit Shah in the last minute.

Rajamouli didn't meet Amit Shah as the former's father Vijayendra Prasad was given a Rajyasabha nomination. Rajamouli meeting Amit Shah could have led to a lot of speculations and hence the RRR director is said to have skipped meeting Amit Shah. Did the entire RRR team get an invitation from Amit Shah or not is not known yet. However, Jr NTR, the only member from the RRR team, meeting Amit Shah has set tongues wagging on social media about the RRR actor's political entry soon.