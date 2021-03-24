How Much is Darshan's Share In Roberrt Profits?

Challenging stat Darshan is on cloud nine as his latest releases Roberrt is doing exceptionally well at the box office. No doubt, Darshan is enjoying every bit of share of Roberrt success. The film was supposed to release in last year but the filmmakers couldn't release due to COVID-19. Rumours are doing the rounds that the producers of the film were supposed to pay the balance amount to Darshan for being part of Roberrt. They seems to haven't paid due to the pandemic.

It is being speculated on social media that the makers of Roberrt are likely to settle Darshan's remuneration from Roberrt's profits. The film has managed to earn Rs 110 cr plus. The buzz on social media is regarding the share of Darshan secured in Roberrt profits. Only Darshan or Roberrt filmmakers can reveal the answer. We will update the story once the makers responded to us.

According to well-trusted sources, Darshan and the film unit are planning for a success tour. Yes, what you read is right. They will be visiting a few areas Tumkur, Chitradurga and Avanagere on March (29), Dharwad Hubballi and Haveri on March (30) and Gundlupete, Mysore, Mandya And Maddur (April-1).

On the professional front, Darshan is currently busy reading scripts and several directors are making a beeline to work with him after the smashing success of Roberrt. He will be next seen in Veera Madakari Nayaka, a period flick.