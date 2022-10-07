What is The Cost of Shannu's BMW Car?

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth always maintains a low profile. Shannu was a participant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. He emerged as the runner-up of the show.

Recently, Shannu's web series Sai Agent was released on Aha. The series is available on Aha, if you haven't watched it yet. Sadly, Shannu's Sai Agent received lukewarm response from fans.

In a latest development, Shanmukh Jaswanth recently bought a new car BMW. Yes. He is now the proud owner of a BMW Car. The price of the vehicle is said to be Rs 45 lakhs. Shannu shared the pics with his fans via Instagram.

Take a look at them:

On the career front, Shannu is occupied with a couple of web series. He is also busy reading scripts of other projects.