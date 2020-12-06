What Abhijeet? Nagarjuna May Announce Monal As Bigg Boss 4 Winner

One of the most controversial reality show in Telugu states, Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to introduce yet another shocker with a new twist in the elimination of this week. Reports are doing the rounds it could be a double elimination this week. The makers are all set to make a prank on the audience that they are eliminating Monal but she is not leaving the house anytime soon. It is Avinash who will be getting eliminated in tonight’s episode. If Avinash gets eliminated then only six contestants will be a part of the game at the end of it. This means that the journey of the other housemates will come to a definite end, thus making the completion even tougher.

Ever since Bigg Boss Telugu 4 took off, contestant Abhijeet gained many fans, in fact, became a favorite on the internet receiving fans support after every Bigg Boss Telugu 4 episode ends. If you go by the popularity of contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 4, it would undoubtedly be Abhijeet who stands the highest chance of winning the show.

Looks like Abhijeet may not become a winner as show makers are going with their own decision. And the proof is Bigg Boss makers have been eliminating strong contestants like Swathi Deekshith, Devi Nagavalli, Mehboob and Lasya. The latest contestant who is all set to leave the house is none other than Mukku Avinash. Netizens are fighting over Avinash as he is the most deserving contestant than Monal who does nothing in the show except the skin show. Netizens are trolling Nagarjuna and show makers for being biased and saving her from every elimination. Some of them are asking is Monal sponsored anything to the show that you have been saving her and eliminating other contestants. Looks like Nagarjuna and makers wouldn’t mind announcing Monal as a winner then what about Abhijeet who has a massive fan following outside of the house. So far, we have seen many unfair eliminations in the current season making winner also could be on cards. We are damn sure, Nagarjuna will surely make Monal to be in top five. It remains to be seen whether Abhijeet will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets: