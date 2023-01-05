Wedding Bells For Sharwanand

Young actor Sharwanand is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. Not to mention, Sharwanand is also one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood.

Looks like Sharwanand will soon be losing his bachelorhood status.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Sharwanand is all set to get hitched to his long-term girlfriend by end of this year.

The bride is an Indian origin software engineer working in the US. Recently, She returned to Hyderabad and families of the two are said to have finalised the wedding date.

As per sources, the families are busy making preparations for the wedding. However, an official announcement regarding the same is expected to be out anytime soon.

Sharwanand was last seen in Oke Oka Jeevitham. The film did pretty well at the box office. Amala Akkineni was also part of the film. Watch this space for all updates on Sharwanand wedding.