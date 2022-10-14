Wedding Bells For Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet is one of the most gorgeous actors in the Telugu and Hindi film industry. The actress rose to fame in Telugu with Venkatadri Express. The film performed well at the box office. Since then, there's no looking back for Rakul. Currently, the actress is occupied with Bollywood projects.

Talking about Rakul Preet's personal life, she has been dating Bollywood producer Jackky Bhagnani for a whole now.

Rakhul officially confirmed her relationship with Jackky last year via Instagram. “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my

The latest news doing the rounds is Rakul Preet and Jackky are planning to take their relationship to the next level. They are all set to enter into wedlock to formalise their relationship. Rakul Preet's wedding with Jackky is likely to take place sometime in 2023.

On the career front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana.