Wedding Bells For Keerthy Suresh: Know Everything About Her Fiance

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of Indian film producer and actor G Suresh Kumar. The talented actress made her debut with Idhu Enna Maayum in Malayalam in 2015. She has become a successful star in entertainment with back-to-back hits - Mahanati, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Nenu Shailaja, among others. She is one of the most eligible bachelors in showbiz.

Looks like Keerthy Suresh is losing her bachelorhood. Yes, what you read is right! The beauty has been dating her schoolmate, who is said to be a resort owner in Kerala. They have been in a relationship for the past 13 years. Keerthy Suresh's wedding with her beau would take by end of this year, as per the sources.

On the career front, Keerthy has a slew of films in her pipeline. Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar and Nani's Dasara are the key ones. Both the films' regular shooting is going at a rapid pace. Bholaa Shankar and Dasara are the most awaited films of the year.