Web Series Not My Cup Of Tea: Karthi

Tamil actor Karthi who won a million hearts with his performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi was in Hyderabad to promote his upcoming movie Sulthan. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and bankrolled by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. The film features Rashmika, Lal and Sathish un key roles.

The film is touted to be an action thriller and gearing up to hit theatres on April 2. Interestingly, Akkineni Nagarjuna's Wild Dog too will release in theatres on the same day.

The movie is about a person who has has to tackle some 100 goondas after his dad passes away. He has two paths before him—violence or a road to his passion. Which one would he take?

During an exclusive interview with Sakshipost, Karthi said that Sulthan would appeal to the entire family and people of all age groups could watch it. When asked about his interest in web series, he said he was not keen on OTT as he believes that content rich films have to hit the big screens.