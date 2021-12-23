We Must Make Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's last song A Hit, Says Nani

fter a long time, Natural star Nani is all set to comeback to the big screen to entertain fans with his new film ‘Shyam Singh Roy.

It is known that recent releases of the Tollywood actor, V and Tuck Jagadish were released on the OTT platform.

Nani fans are excited and can't wait to see the movie on the big screen. Shyam Singha Roy is one of the most awaited films of this year. The movie is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and revolves around Devdasi system.

Nani is super confident about the film's success. Nani said ‘Yes’ to the project as soon as he heard the narration. He also shared a very emotional view, saying Siri Vennela Seetharama Sastry's last song was for Shyam Singh Roy. During the time of preparations, Sirivennela Sastry told us that it’s going to be my last song. We couldn’t understand about it at the time.

If you listen to the song while watching the film, you can see the whole movie in it. Now, it is on our shoulders to make his last song a big hit, he said. He also shared the work experience with newbie Krithi Shetty. "She is one film old in Tollywood. She is a very enthusiastic girl and she has a long way to go in her career," said Nani.

It is worth mentioning here that Shyam Singh Roy premieres will be held tonight in USA. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrytan.