We Forgot Chaitanya, We Only Remember Balraj in Laal Singh Chaddha, Best Compliments: Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. He has earned a loyal fan following right from his debut movie Josh to his last release 'Thank You'. Naga Chaitanya is the luckiest star as he was able to release three films back to back in the same year—Bangarraju, Thank You and Lal Singh Chaddha.

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. What could be better than getting launched in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's movie? Naga Chaitanya will be playing a supporting or friend role to Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. During the part of the movie, Naga Chaitanya shared a few interesting things about his journey in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Bangarraju, Thank You Or Laal Singh Chaddha which genre was a challenge for you?

I feel challenged when I do a commercial films—those are outside my comfort zone. I prepare a lot for such characters and there will be a lot of nervousness than preparations. I feel Bangarraju was a challenging role when compared to Thank You or Laal Singh Chaddha.

How is Aamir Khan on and off the sets?

Aamir Khan is the same person on and off the sets. He works with a lot of passion so much so that even after the scene he will continue to discuss the scenes

Is it true that you replaced Thalapathy Vijay?

Yes, that's true. Actually, they had written the script for the Tamil star, but he couldn't do it due to his busy schedule. So they had to re-design the character to make a Telugu star fit in.

Are you open for special characters?

Actors get to shine in special characters. We have to do some experiments, only then would the audience feel confident that the actor can pull off any role easily. I'm looking forward to doing special roles.

Do you have scenes with Kareena Kapoor?

No, I don't have any scenes with Kareena Kapoor. We haven't met. Maybe, I will meet her today during the Mumbai premieres

Best compliments from senior actors after the preview show

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna (Nanna) felt so happy and said "we forgot Chaitanya as a person, we could just see Balaraj and that's the best compliment from them.