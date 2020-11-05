Watch: Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2020 Part 2, Check Time

The grandeur night of Telugu Indian television, Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2020 is back with part two, and this time it celebrates ‘Sarikotha Bandhalatho Santoshala Sambaram’ - the core concept of all Zee Telugu stories that showcase values of relationships. It’s an evening high on glitz, glamour and entertainment. This year, the 10th edition of Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2020 has done outdone itself in scale, performances and grandeur never-seen-before on Telugu television. Zee Telugu will be telecasting the part two of the event on 8th November at 5 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD channels.

The event has won the hearts of many with the part one of the Award ceremony, leaving viewers for wanting more. Part two has some scintillating performances to catch the eyeballs of the audience such as Venu skit with Bhaskar and Riyaz. Beauty Queen Namita along with her husband has taken over the stage to create a romantic moment. The 13th Season contestants of SRGMP - Pawan Kalyan, Bharath, Ganesh, Teja, Balaji, Vikram, Abhilash, Sai Priya, Gayatri, Pragna, Ananya, Sai Sameera, Chaitanya, Yuti would be performing on 100 mashup songs.

The jamboree also witnesses the fiction leads Siddharth-Meghana, Chandu-Ashika, Santosh-Anjana, Prathap-Madhubala, Nandakishore-Jyothi and Koushik paying tribute to the Late Singer S.P. Balasubramanyam; followed by Navya, Vasudha, Siri, Aishwarya, Anusri, Tulasi and Priyanka enthralling the audiences with their performances.

A night filled with a gamut of emotions, the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards honored actors and top-notch technically-sound experts from the fiction as well as the non-fiction genres for their incomparable contribution which has made Zee Telugu one of the most Telugu GECs on television. As the Zee Telugu Kutumbam comes together to raise a toast to the best of the best, the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2020 turned out to be a grand celebration of talent, emotions and skill.

Catch the big bang performances and part two of the dazzling night celebrating the 10th year of the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2020 that will be telecasting on 8th November at 5 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.