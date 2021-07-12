Watch World Television Premiere Of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab

One of 2021’s biggest and most critically acclaimed films, ‘Vakeel Saab’ gets ready for its World Television Premiere on Zee Telugu. After three long years, Power Star Pawan Kalyan returns to screens with an impressive blockbuster hit. Vakeel Saab is one such Telugu film that made it to the theaters during the pandemic due to the compelling storyline. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film features Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles. Pawan Kalyan is back on the channel’s screen after 13 long years with the courtroom drama which will be showcased on 18th July at 6:00 PM.

Vakeel Saab is a powerful statement on the existing feudal mindset of the majority of India, where men and women are judged by different yardsticks. And if the man happens to be from a powerful family, then the fight for justice is even more skewed. As it happens here, Pallavi (Nivetha Thomas), Zareena (Anjali), and Divya (Ananya) are roommates in Hyderabad. One night, while coming back from a party, they are left stranded in the outskirts of the city when their cab breaks down. Pallavi’s childhood friend, who is on his way to the resort along with his friends, gives them a lift, however, they end up going to a resort. Moments later, Pallavi, Zareena, and Anaya run out of the resort, and Vamsi (Vamsi Krishna), an MP’s son, is hospitalized with a severe injury. The rest of the film is about how the life of the three women changes after this incident, and how a lawyer, Konidela Satyadev (Pawan Kalyan) comes to their rescue.

Anjali who played the role of Zareena shared, “Vakeel Saab portrays the grim reality faced by a lot of women in our country. I hope that this movie builds confidence in women so they can speak against such acts of suppression and crime, in spite of societal pressures. With this World Television Premiere, glad more and more people will get to watch the movie in the comfort of their homes now.”

The three women stand as a voice of countless women as they are seen in the predicament of emotional and physical abuses that a common girl perhaps would go through in reality. With a strong motive of voicing out the opinion with a ‘No means No’ slogan whether a woman is a wife, slave, or a sex-worker, if she says ‘NO’ to being touched, then no man has the right to force himself on her or outrage her modesty.ave the date to witness the mass-class combo legal drama ‘Vakeel Saab’ directly from your homes on 18th July at 6:00 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD