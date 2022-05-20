Watch Video: Salaar Team Preps For Massive Action Scene

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar has been in the news for the past couple of months. The film is in the news because Salaar features Prabhas in the lead role. the film is being directed by none other than KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Looks like Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Salaar team have started creating hype around the film. Recently, Salaar makers evemn created a special Twitter account for the film, which got a huge following in no time.

The Salaar account got 50k followers in less than a day. Last night, the filmmakers shared BTS (behind the scene) video from the shooting spot with the audience. Prashanth is seen explaining something seriously to art director Shivakumar J. Take a look at the video:

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar has an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy and Easwari Rao. The film will be released in multiple languages.