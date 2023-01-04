Producer Suresh Babu Turns Traffic Police at Film Nagar

Producer Suresh Babu has been spotted at Film Nagar doing the duties of traffic police. He was seen controlling the traffic, diverting and making the way smooth for commuters.

Here's the video. Check it out:

Producer Suresh Babu's video clip has gone viral on social media. Some of them are hailing Suresh Babu for his good work.

His last film was Narappa, which had a direct digital release due to Covid-19. The film garnered good viewership on Prime Video.