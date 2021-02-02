Watch: Stylish Star Allu Arjun Steps Out Of Caravan After Pushpa Shoot, Fans Reaction Will Stun You

A video of Allu Arjun stepping out of the caravan and waving at his fans is going viral on social media. Currently, the shooting of Pushpa is going on at Muthugudem, Telangana. In the video, one could see fans going gaga to catch the glimpse of Bunny.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter and shared a video with a caption, "This is what stardom looks like! Stylish Star #AlluArjun greets a massive crowd of his fans gathered near Mothugudem while he was shooting for #Pushpa @alluarjun #StylishStar #AlluArjunFans #AlluArjunMania #Fandom."

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is busy with the shooting of Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the flick. The movie is being made on a huge budget and expectations are very high on the film. Major portions of the shooting of Pushpa has taken place at Maredumilli forest in Andhra Pradesh. The makers of the movie have fixed the release date as August 13th.

The film is touted to be an action entertainer and it is based on red sandal wood smuggling. Pushapa is joinlty bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer of the film.