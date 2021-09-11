Watch: Sai Dharam Tej Bike Accident Video

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej suffered severe injuries after his bike skid off on Cable Bridge near Madhapur in Hyderabad on Friday night.

The actor was soon rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. As per latest reports, he is being treated at Apollo hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

Doctors said he is responding to treatment and will recover soon.

The video of Sai Dharam Tej's bike accident has been caught on CCTV camera on the cable bridge in Madhapur. Here's a look at the actor's accident video footage...

https://twitter.com/NewsMeter_In/status/1436418117295489026?s=08

Mega fans who heard the news have been praying for the actor's speedy recovery. His timeline has been flooded with messages wishing him well.

Sai Dharam Tej's family members, including Pawan Kalyan rushed to the hospital minutes after the accident took place.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.