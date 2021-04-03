Watch: Puneeth Rajkumar Fan Craze, Fan Crawls Into Ticket Window For Yuvarathnaa

Tamil Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the popular stars in Sandalwood. His any film release will be a big festival to his fans. He fondly calls appu by his fans. He has an unfathomable fan following just in Karnataka. On Yuvarathnaa release date, Puneeth fans offered puja and coconuts to the actor's photo. As the film opened to positive reviews, Puneeth fans and audience are in queue to purchase the tickets of the film. Looks like Yuvarathnaa tickets are selling like hotcakes in Karnataka region. One video is widely circulating on social media where there is a huge crowd waiting to buy the tickets of Yuvarathnaa, those boys lifting their friends to get the tickets of the film. Here's the video, take a look at it:



Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. The film features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles.