Watch: Naresh-Pavithra Lokesh's Viral Liplock Video 

Veteran actor VK Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh are seeing each other for a long time now. Naresh and Pavithra were trolled for continuing their relationship by social media users.

On their part, they are least bothered about the criticism coming their way. Now, the lovebirds are taking their relationship to the next level.

They have made an official announcement about their wedding by sharing a small video. Their wedding announcement video has gone viral on social media because of the kiss Naresh plants on his future wife's lips.

They also wished new year greetings to the audience. Here's the video for you: