Watch: Naga Chaitanya's Love Story Trailer Out, Sai Pallavi Is Simply Awesome

The most awaited trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story is out! The trailer is heart-touching. We think that Sai Pallavi and Chay are going to create record onscreen with their performances as Revanth and Mounica. Today, the makers of the movie released the trailer, and here it is.

Sekhar Kammula is the director of the film and he has the power to narrate a story in a beautiful manner and we think that the movie is going to turn a superhit. For the first time, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have come together for the film.

Love Story bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Pawan Ch scored music for the film while cinematography and editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.

See how netizens are reacting to the theatrical trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story.

