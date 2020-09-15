Megastar Chiranjeevi stunned all and sundry with his latest look. The 'Sye Raa' hero has gone bald and trimmed his moustache as well. Friends and fans of Chiru were happy to see him in a new avatar. Most of the people thought that Chiranjeevi is prepping up for his next film.

Now, Chiranjeevi revealed the secret behind his ‘Urban Monk’ look. Check out the video here:

The comments section is filled with lots of compliments and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, On Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the makers of the movie, Acharya have unveiled the motion poster of the film. Fans and celebrities not only loved the picture but they also lauded the intriguing background music and impressive visuals.

The film is directed by Kortala Siva, Chiranjeevi is likely to essay the role of a government officer. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the leading lady. The film is produced by Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi previously delivered blockbuster hit ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and it was directed by Surender Reddy.